LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Darrell Noel Kerr, Sr., 86, died October 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Henryville Cemetery. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

