FLORENCE — Darrious M. “Puddy” Smith, 35, died June 30, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence, burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the gymnasium at 2 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

