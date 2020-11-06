RUSSELLVILLE — Darryl Eugene Green, 70 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away November 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother Joe Thorn and Brother Kristopher Green officiating. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery.
Darryl was born February 26, 1950, in Franklin County, AL to N.A. and Marie Green. Darryl was a Deacon and member of Duncan Creek Baptist Church. He loved his family and his church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Darryl is survived by his wife, Carolyn Green; his children, Kelly Holland (Robert), Darryl Green (Felicia), and Kristopher Green (Dianna); his siblings, Douglas Green (Betsy), Jennie Nichols (Mike), and Judy Stephenson (Robert); grandchildren, Captain Hunter Holland, Hagen Holland, Zane Green (Riley), Zeb Green, Maddy Green, Ella Green, and Olivia Green; and his great-grandchild, Walker Cole Holland.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Hunter, Hagen, Zane, and Zeb; brother, Doug; and son-in-law, Robert.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented