KILLEN — Darryl Dwight Myrick, 58, of Killen, AL, passed away November 7, 2020, at his residence. He was a member of Crossbrand Cowboy Church and retired from Tee Jays and from the Town of Killen.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Myrick (Haleybeth), Michael Myrick (Haley), and Adam Myrick (Chassidy); brother, Charlie Myrick; and grandchildren, Walker, Willis, Jolie, Carson, Cooper, Ellie-Mae, Kenzlie, Rylie-Kate, Kylie, Bryant, and Preston.
Preceded in death by parents, Willis Bradley Myrick and Geneva Smith Myrick; brother, Larry Myrick; and grandchild, Willis Myrick.
Visitation with the family will be today, November 10th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Ridgeway officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Myrick, Matthew Smith, Jeff Johnston, Steve Myrick, Caleb McDougal and Tim Beavers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
