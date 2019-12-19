KILLEN — Darryl Scot Strickland, 58, Killen, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was a carpenter by trade. He loved spending time with family and friends. Darryl had a great love for Diane his wife, loved music and his dog Buddy.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Tom Phillips will be officiating, burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Clyde Strickland II.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Pettit Strickland; mother, Betty H. Strickland of Florence; daughter, Kristi Yerbey (Kevin) of Killen; brother, William Clyde Strickland III (Susan) of Pelham, AL; sister, Sabrina Llewellyn (Phillip) of Florence. He is also survived by three nieces, one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Brad Gray, Andy Eaton, Mike Sylvester, Joe Broadfoot, Jeff Tirey and Kevin Yerbey.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers contributions can be made at any First Southern Bank location.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
