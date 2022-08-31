FLORENCE — Darwin Alice Mitchell, 102 of Florence, AL, died August 29, 2022. Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend John McKell officiating.
Darwin was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and moved to Florence to raise her family. An accomplished musician, she joined the Mother Singers as their accompanist. Over the years she traveled, often telling stories of her trips. In later years she acquired a taste for baseball, becoming a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves.
Darwin is survived by her daughters, Linda Kidd and Carol Allin, as well as her stepchildren and her canine companion, Annie Lou. Her extended family will miss her greatly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude or any charity of your choice.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
