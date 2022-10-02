RED BAY — Daryl Brent Gober, 50, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at RMC Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston, AL.
He was born in Florence, AL., to Donald and Dorothy Shewbart Gober. He worked as a purchasing agent and was a member of Burnout Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 3, 2022, 2 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Burnout Cemetery.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL., will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Gober; sister, Dorinda Edwards (Kenneth); brother, Derek Gober (Bethany); two nieces, Makenzie Edwards and Bailey Ann Gober; two nephews, Miles Edwards and Davis Gober; his grandmother, Willodean Shewbart and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lelion Shewbart and J.C. and Tiny Gober.
Pallbearers will be Jason Tiffin, Jeff Massey, Tom Sims, Shannon Owen, Brad Davis, David Scruggs and Joe Kennedy.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Burnout Missionary Baptist Church.
Commented