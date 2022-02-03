TUSCUMBIA — Daryl H. Hovater, of Tuscumbia, passed on January 31,2022, surrounded by his wife, son, and family. Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Colbert Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow, with burial in Guy Cemetery. Dr. Seth Hood will be officiating, with Morrison Funeral Home directing.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Lois Hovater, and sister, Gaylene Hovater.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rebecca Radford Hovater; son, Justin Hovater; brother and best friend, Tommy Honey; brothers, Keith Hovater (Lynn) and Hollis Hovater (Lorie); sister, Vanessa Beers (Dave); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Todd (Jeff); brother-in-law, Dale Radford (Hazel); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; numerous friends; and one very special young lady, Raylee Drake.
Daryl was a charter member of Colbert Heights Volunteer Fire Department and served in various different positions. He worked at Delta Automotive in Sheffield, UCI in Tuscumbia, and Wyle/NTS in Huntsville as a Safety and Environmental Officer. His retirement hobby was as a Ham Radio operator, during which he joined the Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club. He enjoyed the newfound friendships through this.
He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights, where he served as a longtime security officer and choir member.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Honey, Chris Martin, Keith Pounders, Philip Overton, Matthew Sherrill, and Steve Beyke, with James Brown and Tad Drake serving as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Building Fund or Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights.
