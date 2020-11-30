SPRUCE PINE - Daryl Louis Rice, age 54, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Daryl loved to ride motorcycles, being outdoors, and hunting. He started building walking sticks and enjoyed working with wood. He was an Auburn fan. Above everything, he loved his children, grandchildren, his family, and his friends.
His visitation will be 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 01, 2020, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. John Humphries officiating the service. Burial will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Daryl was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred & Leathie Rice and Nolan & Arvilla Farris.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Paxton Rice (wife, Toshia), Kaysi Gann (hus-band, Dan); grandchildren, Payton Bo Rice, Emily Ann Gann; parents, Thomas & Mary Rice; sister, Melissa Rice; mother of his children, Karen Rice; niece, Liz Hyde (husband, John); great-nephew, Troy Hyde and, soon to arrive, Henry Scott Hyde.
The pallbearers will be Danny Ledbetter, Tommy Farris, James Jackson, Colin Bendall, Corey Odom, and John Hyde.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or, to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented