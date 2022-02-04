SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Dave Curtis, 85, died February 2, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Tabernacle. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Summertown Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.