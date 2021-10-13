HALEYVILLE — David A. “DAR” Roberson, 65, died October 10, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Double Springs. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the church. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

