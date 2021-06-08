FLORENCE — David A. Haynes, 72, of Florence died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Brother Tim Ackers officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Haynes was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. He loved working with wood and helping others. He was a selfless man of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Beverly Haynes; sister, Lynn Melancon; great-nephew, Blake Johnson.
Mr. Haynes is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jimmie Lou “AKA Becki” Haynes; stepsons, Doc Walley (Donna) and Rev. DeJuan Walley (Kaye); grandchildren, James W. Walley (Bridget), Micah B. Walley (Sarah), Adam Walley (Melanie); great-grandchildren, Gracie Mae Walley, Emma Claire Walley, Kyleigh Walley, and Brooks Eli Walley; sister, Judy Smith; nephew and nieces, David, Jodie, and Jessie; several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Smith, Ashton Schuck, Marcus Smith, Adam Walley, James Walley, and Micah Walley.
