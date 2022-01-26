PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — David A. Horton, 74, Panama City Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church, followed by burial in Barton Cemetery, Barton, AL. Due to Covid-19, the family request the use of masks.
David graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School, Cherokee, AL, in 1965, serving as Class President. He served in the US Navy from 1967 until 1971 and then completed the Electrical Apprenticeship Program, Journeyman Wireman, at TVA. David also attended the University of North Alabama where he received a BS degree in 1984 and an MBA in 1995. David began his career at Colbert Steam Plan in Barton, AL. He then worked at Helen Keller Hospital and Listerhill Employees Credit Union, Sheffield, AL; Coosa Valley Electric Co-Op, Talladega, AL; Riviera Utilities, Foley, AL; and the City of Opelika, Director of Opelika Power Services.
David was very active in his community, participating in many organizations over the years. He was president of the board for the Helen Keller Festival for two years; he served on the UNA Division II Football National Championship Committee and was Founder and First President of UNA’s Re-Entering Students Association. David was involved in Cornerstone Praise Ensemble and Shoals SEDA Board. He served as president of both the American Heart Association of the Shoals and Tuscumbia Kiwanis. David was active in the Foley Cultural Exchange, Foley Chamber of Commerce, and Foley Optimist Club. He was a founding member of Coastal Chorale. David served with the Baldwin County Eastern Shore Chamber and was president of Baldwin County Economic Development. David wasn’t all business. For twelve years, he was also the lead vocalist of the band, “Cool Change,” in Foley, AL.
David was preceded in death by his parents, George T. “Tommy” and Margaret Roberts Horton, Cherokee, AL; brothers, George Horton, Jr., Fayetteville, GA, and Anthony Horton, Russellville, AL; and grandparents, Jewel and Gladys Redding Roberts, Florence, AL, and Hattie Murphree Horton, Sheffield, AL.
David is survived by his wife, Dr. Joanne Phifer Horton; son, David A. “Bo” Horton, Jr. (Brooke Kaechele); and grandson, Cole Horton, all of Panama City Beach, FL; sister, Laura Horton Everett (Randell), Russellville, AL; brothers, Mike Horton (Jean) and Al Horton (Marsha), all of Florence, AL, and Dr. Hal Horton (Carla), Muscle Shoals; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Horton, Murfreesboro, TN, Dr. Nita Stegmiller (Dr. Stan), West Palm Beach, FL; aunt, Sue Horton Tucker, Sheffield, AL; uncle John Horton (Joyce), Florence, AL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Michael Horton, Bradley Horton, Joseph Horton, Taylor Wheat, Thomas Wheat, Kevin Rowland, Jeff Collum, Eddie McKinney, and Kevin Tomlin.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Class of 1965 of CVHS (David was Class President); Jo Bonner, President of the University of South Alabama; Charlie Roberts, Chris Roberts, Presley Williams, Jim Carpenter, Charles Beck, Gary Bridges, Brian Skelton, Mayor Gary Fuller, J. T. Thornton, Brad Phillips; Golfing Group (Dr. John Thomas, Dr. Marty Barnes, Ret. Major Gen. George Wilson, Don Hiebl, Barry Wood, Roy McCorkle, Bud Ward, Dr. Mack Fraser, David Frye, Dr. Danny Martin, and Keith Jennings); Mike Klyce, Steve Hargrove, Sewell St. John, Mayor Tim Russell, Mike Dugger, Marc Flynt, Steve Brooks, Aubrey Fuller, Tom Byrne, Richard Peterson; Jim Tiller Sunday School Class of Foley First United Methodist Church; Jerry Lucas, David Jeanes, Glenn Parker, John Andrew, Don McPherson, June Owens, Faye Hunter Torstruck, Belinda Hullet, and Joel Parris.
In lieu of flowers, David’s wish was for memorials to be made to the following churches: First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia, Alabama; First United Methodist Church, Foley, Alabama; or Woodlawn Church, Panama City Beach, Florida.
