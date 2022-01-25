PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — David A. Horton, 74, died January 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery with Morrison Funeral Home directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

