AMISSVILLE, VIRGINIA — David A. Mays, 93, formerly of Florence, died August 9, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Park.

