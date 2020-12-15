KILLEN — David Alan Minch, 66, died December 14, 2020. A graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.