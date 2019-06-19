FLORENCE — David Alan Hanback, 69, of Florence, passed away June 16, 2019.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gerald Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Hanback was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Louise Hanback; grandparents, Bailey and Vina Hanback, and Daniel and Mattie Whittaker.
He is survived by his son, Alan Hanback (fianceé Hannah) of Florence; brothers, Thomas “Tommy” Hanback (Terrye) of Florence and Roger Hanback (Brenda) of Killen; and sister, Doris Hanback Littleton of Waynesboro, TN.
Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearer will be “Little” David West.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
