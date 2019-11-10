SECTION — David Andrew “D.A.” Johnson Jr. passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at his home in Section AL, 90 years old. He was born March 15, 1929 in Lutts ,TN to the late David Andrew Johnson Sr. and Edna Florence Hill Johnson. Living in Flint MI, and Osceola IN, he retired in 1985 from Bendix Corporation in South Bend IN. He moved to Section, AL in 1986. He was a member of the Cloverdale Church of Christ. He was married February 4, 1950 in Iuka, MS to Clara Ruth Goines. She preceded him in death on September 19, 1958. He was married in Indiana to Mary Ellen Johnson. She preceded him in death on February 7, 1989.
He is survived by three children, Shiela (Tommy) Kelley of Winchester, TN; Rick (Vickie) Johnson of Osceola, IN; Sandra (Chuck) Simbeck of Howe, IN; five grandchildren, Stacy (Tommy) Morrell, Bryan “Bud” Kelley, Matt (Missy) Johnson, Dane (Jenna) Johnson and Ty Simbeck; four great-grandchildren Madison (Sam) McGilliard, Hayden Morrell, Colby Morrell and Bradley Johnson; one great-great-grandchild, Emmitt McGilliard; his companion of 27 years, Mildred Hendrix, and her children, Bill (Debbie) Hendrix and Charlotte (Larry) Kelley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Reba Young, Grace Cook and Adene Montgomery and five brothers, Ellis Johnson, Doyal Johnson, Ira Johnson, Grady Johnson and infant Johnson.
Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8th at the Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN and 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, November 9th. Services followed at 11 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN, with Jack Flowers and Dennis Hudgins officiating. Pallbearers were Bud Kelley, Dane Johnson, Larry Kelley, Bill Hendrix, Rick Johnson and Matt Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers were Dwayne Johnson, Norman Johnson, Kenneth Cook,Steve Johnson and Dan Johnson.
Burial was in Balentine Cemetery at Lutts, TN.
Memorials may be directed to Cloverdale Church of Christ.
