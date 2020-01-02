MUSCLE SHOALS
David Andrew McMackin, 62, departed this life on December 28, 2019. He was a selfless man with a kind heart and a gentle spirit who loved his friends and family and was always there for them in their time of need.
David was born on November 4, 1957, at Colbert County Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama. He grew up in Tuscumbia and was baptized at the Tuscumbia Church of Christ, where he taught Sunday School classes for many years. David was a 1976 graduate of Mars Hill Bible School in Florence and was a standout player on the varsity basketball team. After graduating with a business degree from Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Tennessee, he joined the family business, McMackin’s Business Systems in Sheffield, where he worked side by side with his father and brothers for nearly 40 years.
A sports lover, David enjoyed playing golf and basketball and followed University of Alabama football and the Masters Golf Tournament religiously. He was a loyal son and brother who stepped up to serve as president of McMackin’s Business Systems from 2016 until closing the business in 2018 after decades of service in North Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, (Ret.) Lt. Cmdr. Roland Nevil (Mack) McMackin and Mary Frances (Honey) Brigance McMackin; his sister, Patricia (Pat) McMackin Malone ; his brothers, Michael Lee (Mike) McMackin, and Richard Nevil (Dick) McMackin.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Rebekah McMackin; brother-in-law Charles (Buzz) Malone; nephews, Will Malone and wife Mary Flor, and Drew Malone and wife Kimberly; nieces, Emily McMackin Dye and husband Robert, Susanna Williams and husband Russ, Lauren Russel and husband Andy; great-nieces Madelynn Malone, Mary Michael Williams and Inessa Russel; and great-nephews Avery Russel, Grey Malone and Mack Malone.
A graveside service and time of remembrance will be held Saturday, January 4 at 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to attend.
The family requests memorials be made to the R.N. and Mary Frances (Honey) Brigance McMackin Scholarship Fund at Mars Hill Bible School, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, AL. 35630; or the R.N. and Mary Frances (Honey) Brigance McMackin Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN. 38340.
