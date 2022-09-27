MUSCLE SHOALS — David Anthony “Tony” Rhoden, 57, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
David was a member of IBEW Local 558. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Franklin and Mary Ellen Rhoden.
David is survived by his children, Lucas Rhoden and Caitlin Richardson (Eric); sister, Cyndee Oliver (Larry); grandchild, Merritt Richardson; and nephews, Matt and Nick Oliver.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ get-involved/ways-to-give/tribute-program.
