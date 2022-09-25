MUSCLE SHOALS

David Anthony Rhoden, 57, died Friday, September 23, 2022. There will be a private graveside service held for the family at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Other arrangements will be announced Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

