FLORENCE — David Anthony Tubbs, 56, died June 1, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Florence. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in Florence City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.

