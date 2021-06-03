FLORENCE
David Anthony Tubbs was born on July 10, 1964 at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. He passed away on Tuesday. June 1, 2021 at his residence in Florence, AL at the age of 56. David graduated from Rogers High school in 1982 and from UNA in 1988; He had a strong work ethic managing a Burger King franchise for nine years and Auto Zone for 25 years. He also enjoyed raising his cattle in Waterloo, AL and was an avid antique car enthusiast. He will be remembered as the most loving, caring person that would do anything for anyone and never expect anything in return.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 9:30-11:00 at First United Methodist Church of Florence. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Rev. Terry Stubberfield officiating. Interment will be in Florence City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Evelyn Tubbs; brother, Travis Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Perritt Tubbs; mother-in-law, Noel Bennett Perritt; brothers, Steve Stanfield and Dexter Tubbs; sisters, Delores Ledlow, Debra Riley and Paula Davis; cousin, Quinton Glover; and special friend, Marie Watson.
Pallbearers will be Quinton Glover, Chris Kimbrough, Jeff Bonelli, Blake Perritt, John Aikin and Randy Bracken. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Jones, Elliott Parker, Phillip Norwood, David Gooch, Josh Dunston and Jim Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or your favorite charity in David’s memory.
The family would like to thank Amedisys, especially Katie and Heather for their excellent care.
