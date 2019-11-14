FLORENCE — David Arnold Gasque, 66, of Florence passed away November 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held Sunday, November 17th, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service immediately following at Sheffield First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gasque was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Allie Gasque; and brother, Thomas Gasque. He was born and raised in Sheffield, AL. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971 to 1985 where he was an Aviation Ordnance Technician holding multiple certifications as an inspector and instructor for various aviation weapons. He was employed by TVA for 31 years as a Nuclear Armed Response Officer. He was an avid Alabama fan, loved to spend his free time fishing, and caring for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Gasque; daughter, Tanya Stowe; son, Kevin (Beth) Gasque; sister, Joyce Stafford; grandchildren, Amanda Hernandez, Samantha Hicks, Hannah Stowe, Thomson and Allie Gasque; and multiple great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Shoals Hospice and Mitchell-Hollingsworth for the exceptional care given to David and his family in his last few weeks.
The family asks that donations be made to the Fisher House or Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
