SHEFFIELD — David Barnett, age 77, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, January 8th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
David was born on May 24, 1942, in Fort Payne to the late David J. Barnett and Geanette Ward. He lived most of his life in the Shoals area. David was a retired industrial painter with Alabama Painting. He attended York Terrace Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Davis.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Sandra Barnett; children, David Barnett Jr (Deb), Mike Barnett (Rhonda), Rose Scott and Bill Barnett; stepchildren, Amy McCormack (Mike), Jamie McCain and Steven McCain (April); 12 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; stepsister, Linda Waters; and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Colby Barnett, Keith Parker, Skylar Bates, Mason McCormack, Steven McCain and Jamie McCain.
The family gratefully acknowledges the care and support from the staff of North Alabama Hospice.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
