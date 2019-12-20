TUSCUMBIA — David Price Blazer passed away in his home on December 18, 2019 in Tuscumbia, AL after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was 65 years old. His visitation will be Saturday, December 21, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with the funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Caleb Chambers will officiate.
David was born on December 14, 1954. David, a lifelong citizen of Tuscumbia, was a graduate of Deshler High School and The University of North Alabama.
David was an avid fan of Deshler athletics. He was an extremely hard worker who devoted much of his life to restoring parts of Tuscumbia, a town that he loved. He loved building things and helping others with any kinds of projects they needed help with. David loved to spend time barbequing. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his three beautiful grandchildren. He was a member of The Church of the Highlands and served on the Outreach Team.
David is survived by his wife, Lisa Blazer; his daughters, Elizabeth Sloan (Blake) and Amy Lester (Justin); his son, Matt Blazer; his brother, Don Blazer (Janet); and three grandchildren, Price, Palmer and Warner Sloan; sisters-in-law, Debbie Hargett and Nan Fraley as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Blazer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Harland, Ronald Steen, John Mothershed, Chuck Thompkins, Mike McIver and Luther Gargis.
The family would like to thank Amanda Latham and the staff of Compassus Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Special thanks, also, to David’s friends and church family for their thoughts, prayers, and the many acts of kindness shown to him and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kruzn for a Kure Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
