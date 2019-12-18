ROGERSVILLE — David Bradley Hughes, 57, of Rogersville died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Clermont, Florida.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Burial will be at Center Star Cemetery.
Mr. Hughes was a member of Carpenters Local #1209.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sharon Hughes; daughters, Katie Rice (Tyler) and Rebecca Hughes; son, Christian Hughes (fiancee, Ariana); grandson, Colton Rice; parents, Norman and Linda Hughes; brothers, Timothy Hughes and Michael Hughes.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented