FLORENCE — David Brent Conley, 60, of Florence, Alabama unexpectedly but peacefully passed away in his sleep at home early Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021. David was born January 13, 1961 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Clyde and Dean Conley.
David was a 1979 graduate of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana. Pursuing his education he received a Bachelors Degree in psychology from Bethel College in Mishawaka, Indiana. David then moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he attended the University of Memphis and earned his Masters Degree.
David was very artistic and enjoyed painting portraits and scenes on canvas, antique furniture as well as anything else he could get his hands on. David loved the outdoors, plants, flowers and flower gardening, antiques and enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores looking for hidden treasures. David had a love for Hot Wheels as a child and that love followed him throughout his life. He formed and started the “Blues City Hot Wheel Club” in Memphis, Tennessee and attended many Hot Wheel conventions across the country. David and his childhood friend, Scott Wahlstrom grew up and played together with Hot Wheel cars. Both still have/had some of their original Hot Wheels from whenever they were young, have remained friends, stayed in touch and still shared their love for Hot Wheels. David loved college and NFL football but was an avid Alabama football fan. His best friend and loyal companion was his little lap dog, Puff Daddy. His love for music spanned all genres from Rock, Blues, Country, Southern Gospel and bluegrass.
David was employed by BHG Recovery Shoals Treatment Center as a counselor for victims of substance abuse where he helped to change the lives of many. David loved his coworkers and they loved him as well. They all considered themselves as family.
David was preceded in death by his parents, father, Rev. Clyde P Conley, mother, Verna Dean Conley and sister, Kay Conley Hambrick.
David is survived by his brother, Bruce Conley (Jill), Florence, Alabama; brother-in-law, Doyal Hambrick of Osceola, Indiana; nephews, Jeremy Thompson (Shaune) of South Bend, Indiana, Brandon Thompson (Jennifer) of Osceola, Indiana, Tommy Conley of Bartlett, Tennessee and Taylor Conley of Marietta, Georgia. He is also survived by four great-nephews, Justin Thompson, Mitchell Thompson, Baker Conley and Graham Conley and five great-nieces, Kaylin and Gabby Thompson, Lacey, Callie and Addie Conley and one great-great-nephew, Wyatt Thompson as well as a whole host of family and many friends.
Arrangements have been kept private for the family but there will be a Celebration of Life event to honor David later in the Spring with signs of new life and new beginnings. The announcement of that event will be made on facebook at a later date.
His family would love to thank each and every one of you that reached out in love with text, calls and comments on facebook.
