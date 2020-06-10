FLORENCE — David Brian Robertson, 59, of Florence, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home in Florence with service to follow at 12:00 in the chapel with Brother Tom Moye officiating with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
David graduated from Bradshaw High School in 1979 where he ran cross country. He attended Brevard College in North Carolina and was is the United States Air Force. He had a love for music and collecting vinyl records.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tyson Robertson.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Robertson; brother, Darrell Robertson; sister, Deborah Bond (Michael); aunt, Charlotte Snow; nephews, Chris, Scott, Richard; nieces, Erica, Stephanie, and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to NAMI SHOALS, 749 Thompson St. Suite A, Florence, AL 35630 or Riverbend, P.O. Box 941, Florence, AL 35630.
The family is requesting you to wear a mask to attend the service.
