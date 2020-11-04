ROGERSVILLE — David Bruce Belew, 74, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He had a deep-rooted love for dirt track racing, motorcycles, music, karaoke and dancing. But his love for his daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unparalleled.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 5th at 2 p.m. in Belew Cemetery. Hayden Hunt, Hunter Hunt, Trae Poss and Louis Simbeck will serve as pallbearers. Colton, Gunnar and Quadyn will be the honorary pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mason Belew; parents, Thomas and Vona Belew; brothers, Thomas “Bud” Belew and Johnie Belew; sisters, Willane Abernathy and Della “Linda” Lash. He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Chris) Hunt; grandchildren, Trae (Chelsea) Poss, Hunter (Kayla) Hunt, Hayden Hunt; great-grandchildren, Colton, Gunner, Quadyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
