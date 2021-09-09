ANGLETON, TEXAS
David Bryant Wigginton, 39, of Angleton, TX, previously of Red Bay, passed away August 30, 2021.
Bryant was a pipefitter foreman working in the oil refinery business in Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Aleisha Wigginton; children, Harley Wigginton, Kelsey Wiggingon, Dominic Wigginton, Davian Wigginton; father, Chris Wigginton (Natasha); brothers, Cody Wigginton (Ashley), Joshuah Wigginton; sisters, Susannah McCalpin (Steven), Sophia Wigginton; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Wigginton Sides; grandparents, P.A. and Jeanett Orrick, Buel and Wilma Jean Wigginton; cousins, Erik Wigginton, Cyndi Carter Boyce and special great-aunt, Nadine Hopkins.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service following in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
