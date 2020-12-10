LEOMA, TENNESSEE

David “Bud” Slater, 83, died December 8, 2020. No visitation. Graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of Leoma Church of Christ.

