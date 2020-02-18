TUSCUMBIA — David C. Brown, 89, of Tuscumbia, Alabama died at his home in Colbert Heights on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family: his wife of almost 70 years, Shirley; his five sons, Steve (Delisa) of Vestavia Hills, Mike (Debbie) of Cherokee, Greg (Susan) of Harvest, Keith (Beverly) of New Bethel and James (Anjie) of Colbert Heights; six grandchildren, Mary Beth (Dave Masom), Timothy, Melissa (Will Dodd), Joshua, Rebecca and Zach; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Chloe Brown; sister, Inez O’Steen; and brothers, Orville (Rae) and J.O. (Grace).
Mr. Brown strongly valued civic responsibility and took pride in building a life of service to his country, his community, and his church. He was a graduate of Coffee High School and Florence State Teachers College, where he played the sousaphone as a founding member of the Florence State marching band. He served as an officer in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, and later in the National Guard. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and of the American Legion and served with its Honor Guard. At age 29, he became the youngest superintendent of education in Alabama when he was elected in 1960 as the Colbert County superintendent. He led the establishment of a new high school at Colbert Heights and a successful, peaceful desegregation process for 12 years. Brown later worked as the University of North Alabama’s Alumni Director and legislative liaison until his retirement in 1992. Mr. Brown was a founding director of the Valley Federal Credit Union and chaired the Colbert County Democratic party for several years. He served as music director, deacon, and teacher both at Valley Grove Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Colbert Heights.
Mr. Brown was warm, wise, and principled with a wonderful bass singing voice and sense of humor. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband to Shirley; a loving father to his sons and daughters-in-law, who often leaned on him for his trusted and sound counsel; and a beloved Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, who he frequently showed off around town on “strophin’” adventures for breakfasts and milkshakes.
Visitation was Monday, February 17 from noon until 2 p.m. and funeral services followed at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights. There was no graveside service. Pallbearers were grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers were Lawrence Kimbrough, Crochen Seal, Hillard Sparks, Roger Moore, Lewis Patterson and Daryl Hovater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Colbert Heights Mission Fund.
