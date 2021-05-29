BRENTWOOD, TENN. — David C. Caperton Jr., 84, died May 27, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Caperton served his country in the U.S. Army.

