FLORENCE
David Charles Williams, 77, of Florence, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born in Vacaville, California on September 9, 1944. During childhood David moved with his family across the country to Indiana, Arkansas, Georgia and finally Florence, Alabama, where he graduated from Coffee High School. David also attended The University of North Alabama.
As an adult David lived in California, Montana, Washington, New Hampshire, and Alabama. His livelihoods included roofing, owning two grocery stores in Florence, and managing service stations and restaurants in the state of Washington.
As a young man, David wanted to join the military; However, an old injury prevented him from serving. Nonetheless, he was extremely patriotic. He loved hunting and his dogs. In later years, one of his greatest disappointments was having to give up Cindy, his beloved Scottie, when he could no longer care for her.
David lived in Montreat Apartments in Florence and attended Christ Chapel, where he had many friends. During the last several years of his life he lived at Mitchell Hollingsworth. David greatly appreciated the care he received there and always spoke kindly of the staff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Florence and Gerald Williams and younger sisters, Michelle Clark and Shannon Williams.
David is survived by his children, Andrea James, Gerald Williams (Agnes), and Cordie Williams (Tania); grandchildren, Hillary James, Cooper Williams, Sophie Williams, Cordie Williams and Rhys Williams; and brothers Woody Williams (Ingeborg), Jim Williams (Elena), Jack Williams (Beth), and Grant Williams (Dianne).
There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented