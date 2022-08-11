MUSCLE SHOALS — David Christopher Johnson, 53, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery, Corinth, Mississippi.
Chris was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of York Terrace Baptist Church, Sheffield. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Kiser Johnson; grandparents, Chester and Charlene Johnson and Charles and Sybil Erwin.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Alexus B. Johnson; father, David H. Johnson; sister, Paige Rushing (Keith); and nephews, Ben and Alex Ridgeway.
