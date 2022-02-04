MUSCLE SHOALS — David Clifton Green, 76, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Visitation will be held today, February 4, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Thomas Thornton will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Nitrate City Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ada Mae Lakey; wife, Patsy Green; and brother, Tony Lakey.
David is survived by his sons, Chris Green, David Baskins (Yvonne), and Jeremy Green; daughter, Jennifer Watson and fiancé, Garey; sister, Valeria Fowlkes; brother, Keith Lakey; grandchildren, Justin Watson, Stephanie Thomas, Zach Green, Zoie Green, Addison Pace, Madison Gann, Alexis Lunn, and Amelia Baskins; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Watson, Russell Thomas, Colt Gann, and Carter Shaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Justin Watson, Zach Green, Phillip Thomas, Nick Pitts, A Rod Cummings, and Mark Kimbrough.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
