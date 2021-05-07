SHEFFIELD — David Crockett Hicks, 70, died May 6, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, AL. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

