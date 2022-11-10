FLORENCE — David Cyrus Cassady III, 67, died October 20, 2022. Services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at McFarland Park, Florence, at Pavilion #1. He was the husband of Nanette Robbins Cassady.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.