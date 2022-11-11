FLORENCE — David Cyrus Cassady III, 67, of Florence, AL passed away November 20, 2022. David passed unexpectedly while on vacation. He embodied what it meant to live life to it’s most. An avid sportsman and lover of all things outdoors, a teller of stories from world travels. A proud husband, father, grandfather, and a man of God.
He is survived by his wife, Nanette Robbins Cassady; his son, John David Cassady (Shannen); three stepchildren, Victor (Lindsey) and Chesley Rogers; siblings, Susan Sims, Debbie Cassady and Brandon Cassady; and grandchildren, Issabella, Rivers, Andrew and Maggie Cassady and Sylvia Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jean Cassady; and his sons, Jordon and Gabe Cassady.
A memorial service will be held today, November 11th at 1 p.m. at McFarland Park, Florence, AL at Pavilion #1.
Commented