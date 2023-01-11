ROGERSVILLE — David “Dave” Earl Eldridge, 63, died January 6, 2023. He was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School and retired from Teledyne Brown Engineering. A visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home.

