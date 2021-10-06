COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE — David “Dave” Howard Antle, Sr., 74, formerly of Phil Campbell, died October 4, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel, burial in Gordonville Cemetery in Gordonville, TN.

