FLORENCE
David “DJ” James Young passed away on July 27, 2022 at the age of 32. He was born February 12, 1990 to David R. Young and Donna K. Young.
He was homeschooled and graduated from the University of South Alabama with a BA in accounting. He was working on his Masters.
At the age of 18, he joined the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country.
He was a lifelong Alabama fan and was often heard saying “Roll Tide!” He believed in enjoying life to the fullest. He loved watching the games with friends and family.
Playing disc golf was one of his favorite enjoyments in life. He also loved spending time on the river, playing soccer, baseball, hiking, golfing and working out. Well really, anywhere friends and family gathered, he enjoyed being right in the middle.
With his disarming smile, infectious laugh and charismatic personality, he would light up a room. People were drawn to him. He never met a stranger. He was a loving, caring, intelligent and giving man. He would give everything he had to help someone.
As a child, he would sit with elderly people and talk with them for hours. He loved hearing their stories and learning from them. He always had a passion for the elderly. He was working on obtaining funding for nursing homes to improve the healthcare for their patients.
David was preceded in death by his father, David R. Young and his maternal grandfather, James “Papaw” T. Taylor.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Young McDaniel; stepfather, Billy W. McDaniel; sister, Aimee M. Young; maternal grandmother, Onella Taylor; stepbrother, M. Landon McDaniel; stepsister, Amelia A. Henderson (Michael) and a host of family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life. Date to be announced.
Nothing can compare to the pain of losing you, but all the love you left behind will live on forever.
