MUSCLE SHOALS — David Douglas McDonald, age 75, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The family will receive friends for visitation today, August 30, from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Casey Hagle and Ted Vafeas officiating. Interment with Masonic rites will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
A native of the Shoals area, Doug was born on October 29, 1946, to the late Hogan and Lula Lee McDonald. Doug graduated from Deshler High School in 1966. He was a retired electrician, working through the IBEW No. 558, and Doug was a retired Crane and Elevator Inspector with TVA. Mr. McDonald had a strong faith in Christ and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He was a member of the Washington Masonic Lodge No. 36. In addition to his parents, Mr. McDonald was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Amanda McDonald.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Jane McDonald; daughter, Angela Counts (Thomas); grandsons, Preston and Isaiah Counts; siblings, Robert Hogan McDonald Jr. (T.J.), Johnny McDonald (Brenda), and Betty Lou Clendenon (Sharver); brother-in-law, George Pate; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ray Counts, Don Bradford, Larry Creasy, Ralph Finch, Tommy Peters, Jimmy Ward, David Thompson, and Doug Myhan. Honorary bearers include Bobby Nesbitt, Mike Bonfield, Roger Downey, Tim McGee, Richard Kuykendall, Johnny Walker, Rick Boozer, Bill Bluff, Eddie Murphy, Ken Whitehead, Ryan Weaver, and the men from Doug’s Sunday School classes at Parkview Baptist Church and Valley Grove Baptist Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. F. Morris and staff of Kindred Hospice for their care and support.
Memorials may be made to the building fund of Parkview Baptist Church.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
