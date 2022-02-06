MUSCLE SHOALS — David Herman Edwards, 65 of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, February 4, 2022. There will be a graveside service Monday, February 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield.
David was a native of Tuscumbia and a Pipefitter. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Edwards.
He is survived by his son, Klynt Edwards (Jenna); mother, Helen Edwards; brother, Dennis Edwards; sister, Sharon Austin; grandchildren, Isabella Edwards, Camren Edwards, Cheynne Edwards, Jubillee Edwards, and Desmond Edwards; and special cousin, Ann Stacy.
