RUSSELLVILLE — David Hellums, age 64 of Russellville, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
David was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He worked as a marketing sales representative with Panasonic Marketing. An avid Alabama Football fan, you would often hear a hearty “Roll Tide” during the games.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Hellums; children, Drew Hellums, Ashley Weber (Brent), Tyler Hellums; one granddaughter, Harper Weber; mother of his children, Cheryl Hellums; his companion, Connie Brannon.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Tulen Hellums and sister, Emily Kay Hellums.
The visitation will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. - noon at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. The Celebration of Life will follow in the funeral home chapel at noon with interment in KP Cemetery.
David will be greatly missed and was loved by many.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama is assisting the family.
Commented