FLORENCE — David Eugene “Red” Baskins, 66, passed away August 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial in Rhodesville Methodist Church Cemetery. Kenny Baskins will be officiating.
David was a member of Ironworkers No. 477. He was a hard worker who always provided for his family and helped others all of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle David Baskins and Margaret Lorene Joiner Baskins; brother, Jerry Lynn Baskins.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheila Kay Daniel Baskins; sons, Ray David Baskins and Jeremy Daniel Baskins; the love of his life, his grandson, Nicholas Ray Baskins; brother, Bobby Baskins (Vicki); sister, Shirley Dean (Rod); and sister-in-law, Patty Baskins.
Pallbearers will be Craig Baskins, B.J. Baskins, Wayne Dean, Sean Stewart, Ron Conte, Darryl Baskins, Ricky Crider, Rob Joiner.
Special thanks to Jimmy and Barbara Moomaw for their love and support and to the Hospice Compassus for the wonderful care provided.
