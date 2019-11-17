FLORENCE — David F. Myers, 88, of Florence died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Rehab.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 10 a.m. to noon at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in the chapel with Bro. James Senn officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Myers served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he became disabled. He was a member of the Wood Avenue Church of Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Myers; sons, David Myers (Gwen) and Don Myers; grandchildren, Ashby King (Allen), Matthew Myers (Chasidy), Dana Myers, and Joshua Myers (Jodi); great-grandchildren, Gavin Myers, Garrett Myers, Brody and Brock King, and Aaden Myers.
Pallbearers will be Russ Foshee, Austin Foshee, Danny Hester, Matthew Myers, Joshua Myers, and Allen King.
