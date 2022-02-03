MUSCLE SHOALS — David Franklin Rhoden, 82, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
David retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in the US Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of River Road Church of Christ. David was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Rhoden.
He is survived by his children, Cyndee Rhoden Oliver (Larry) and David Anthony Rhoden; brother, Leslie Rhoden; grandchildren, Matt Oliver, Nick Oliver, Caitlin Richardson, and Lucas Rhoden; great-grandchildren, Briar Oliver, Merritt Richardson, Graham Oliver, and Grace Oliver; and fur baby, Buffy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.
