MUSCLE SHOALS — David Frye Turner, 86, of Muscle Shoals passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. There will be a private family graveside at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Brother Will Rushing officiating.
He was a graduate of Coffee High School and after graduation enlisted in the Navy where he served four years on the USS Coral Sea.
He was a lifelong resident of the Shoals area where he served on many boards for the City of Muscle Shoals and was also a business owner along with his wife.
He was most proud of his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his 50-plus years of service as deacon and Sunday School teacher at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church and the love he had for his precious wife of 65 years. He was also proud of serving his country and the service he did with the American Legion and the DAV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F.G. and Lucy Frye Turner; a brother, Sammy Turner and a sister, Robbie Turner; his wife, Tommie Ann Turner and son, Mike Turner.
He is survived by his sons, Sam Turner (Sissie) and Jim Turner; and grandchildren, Samantha Turner, Nathan Turner, Josh Turner (Sheldale) and Jami Turner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woodward Avenue Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
